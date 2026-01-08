Marinera tanker seized by US is owned by businessman from occupied Crimea, - media

The oil tanker Marinera (formerly Bella 1), seized by the US, belongs to the Russian company Burevestmarin. Its director and sole owner is Ilya Bugay, an entrepreneur from occupied Crimea.

This is reported by Novaya Gazeta, as relayed by Censor.NET.

What is known?

The publication refers to data from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Global Integrated Shipping Information System and the EDRYUO.

His company was registered in Ryazan just six months ago.

Since 2018, Bugay has also held the position of CEO at Rusneftehimtorg, a company engaged in the trade of petroleum products. In 2020, the company earned 4 billion rubles, then its revenue fell sharply, and in 2024 (the latest available data), the company suffered losses," the media outlet writes.

According to his social media accounts, Bugay graduated from Crimean Federal University in 2008 and now lives in Moscow.

What preceded it?