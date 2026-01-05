Witkoff and Kushner to attend summit of leaders of "Coalition of Willing" in Paris, - Axios

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner will participate in the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" at the leadership level. The summit will take place in Paris on January 6.

This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing sources in the White House, according to Censor.NET.

Witkoff and Kushner will join the meeting

"White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump adviser Jared Kushner will attend a summit of leaders on Ukraine's security guarantees in Paris on Tuesday, a White House representative said," the journalist wrote.

Read more: Von der Leyen travels to Paris for meeting of "coalition of willing"

Meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on 6 January

At the end of December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries would take place on January 6, 2026, in France.

What is the "Coalition of the Willing"?

The "Coalition of the Willing" is a term used to describe European countries that support Ukraine in its war against Russia, which invaded the country in 2022. In addition to more than 30 countries, the Czech Republic is also part of this initiative, which actively participated in joint negotiations between these states under the government of former Prime Minister Petr Fiala.