Von der Leyen travels to Paris for meeting of "coalition of willing"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will participate in a meeting of leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Ukraine at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Truth, this was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho.

"The president is leaving for Paris tomorrow, where she will take part in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron," Pino said.

She added that after Paris, on Wednesday, January 7, von der Leyen will travel to the Cypriot capital Nicosia to mark the start of Cyprus' presidency of the EU Council.

Read more: Cyprus’ EU Council presidency: von der Leyen outlines Europe’s expectations

What is the "Coalition of the Willing"?

The "Coalition of the Willing" is a term used to describe European countries that support Ukraine in its war against Russia, which invaded the country in 2022. In addition to more than 30 countries, the Czech Republic is also part of this initiative, which actively participated in joint negotiations between these states under the government of former Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

At the end of December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries would take place on January 6, 2026, in France.