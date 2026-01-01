Cyprus’ EU Council presidency: von der Leyen outlines Europe’s expectations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she expects the European Union’s preparedness and competitiveness to be strengthened.

Censor.NET reports this, citing her post on X.

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According to von der Leyen, the current focus is on strengthening the EU’s strategic autonomy and the bloc’s ability to respond to modern challenges.

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What the Commission expects from Cyprus’ presidency

The European Commission president stressed that Cyprus is taking on responsibility at a time when Europe must increase its resilience and economic capacity. She underscored the importance of joint work between European institutions and member states.

"I look forward to working together to boost Europe’s preparedness and competitiveness," Ursula von der Leyen wrote, adding words of greeting in Greek.

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Prospects for Ukraine and Cyprus’ role in the EU

Earlier, in early December, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides visited Kyiv. During the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the coming months could bring tangible progress on Ukraine’s path to EU membership.

Zelenskyy also said Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026 could be decisive for opening negotiation clusters with Ukraine.

He also thanked Cyprus for its political support, participation in sanctions policy against Russia, and joint work with partners to counter sanctions circumvention and the activities of Russia’s tanker fleet.

Earlier, von der Leyen said that in 2026 the European Commission would continue to pressure the Kremlin and support Ukraine.

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