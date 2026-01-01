Czech lower house speaker Tomio Okamura has again spoken out against providing military aid to Ukraine, claiming there are "thieves around the Zelenskyy junta".

He said this in his New Year speech, Ceske Noviny reported, according to Censor.NET.

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Okamura said a cabinet of ANO, SPD and the "Motorists" would be a pragmatic government acting in the interests of Czech citizens and companies.

"Senseless" war in Ukraine

"We cannot use money that belongs to Czech pensioners, people with disabilities and families with children to buy weapons and send them to prolong an absolutely senseless war," the Czech politician said.

He wished everyone health and peace, but added: "I believe our republic will get off the Brussels train which, despite warnings from the U.S. government, is heading toward World War III."

Read more: WSJ: Russia wants to cut Ukraine’s economic artery with strikes on Odesa

Aid to Ukraine

According to him, Western Europe plans to produce and sell weapons on credit, taking the debt upon itself.

"I understand that it is good for the West when we pay Western arms companies for ineffective weapons that the Russians won’t even let reach the front. Money flows in all directions, and everyone gets something from this business. Western companies and governments, as well as the Ukrainian thieves around the Zelenskyy junta who build toilets out of gold," Okamura said, sharply criticizing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage.

"Let them steal, but not from us, and let such a country not be in the European Union," he added.

Read more: Czech Republic prepares aid for Ukraine: it could be continuation of "ammunition initiative" – media