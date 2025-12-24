Czech Republic prepares aid for Ukraine: it could be continuation of "ammunition initiative" – media

Czechia’s Ministry of Defence has been tasked with preparing documents on providing assistance to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, Denník N wrote about this.

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Shell initiative

Defence Minister Jaromír Zunna (SPD) said this concerns preparing a decision on the future of the "shell initiative," which the coalition council of Czechia’s new government plans to adopt on January 7.

"In principle, no one is questioning this initiative, but the question is what its future management will look like," Zunna added.

At the same time, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and SPD leader Tomio Okamura said the Czech government "will no longer allocate funds to continue the war" in Ukraine.

Read more: EU has failed to gather 2m shells for Ukraine for 2026 – Kallas

Background