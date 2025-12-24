Czech Republic prepares aid for Ukraine: it could be continuation of "ammunition initiative" – media
Czechia’s Ministry of Defence has been tasked with preparing documents on providing assistance to Ukraine.
As Censor.NET reports, Denník N wrote about this.
Shell initiative
Defence Minister Jaromír Zunna (SPD) said this concerns preparing a decision on the future of the "shell initiative," which the coalition council of Czechia’s new government plans to adopt on January 7.
"In principle, no one is questioning this initiative, but the question is what its future management will look like," Zunna added.
At the same time, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and SPD leader Tomio Okamura said the Czech government "will no longer allocate funds to continue the war" in Ukraine.
Background
- Earlier, Andrej Babiš said he intends to cancel the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if he returns to power.
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President Petr Pavel believes that winding down Prague’s initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine would primarily harm Czechia itself.
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Czechia’s National Security Council will discuss the future of the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition on January 7.
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