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News Shells supply from the EU Europe is short of ammunition
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EU has failed to gather 2m shells for Ukraine for 2026 – Kallas

Kaja Kallas

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has said that the initiative to provide Ukraine with 2 million rounds of ammunition in 2026 has not yet been implemented.

She said this after a meeting of the Council of the EU, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

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"As for the ammunition initiative, I must sadly say that we have not yet met the target," Kallas said, adding that the European Union has so far failed to collect the required number of rounds.

At the same time, she said that one of the EU member states will make another decision in the coming weeks that will partially help to implement the initiative. During the meeting, ministers also heard from Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on the needs of Ukraine’s defence sector.

Kallas noted that Ukraine now primarily needs drones and other capabilities, but "ammunition is still necessary". She stressed that work on the initiative is ongoing.

Read more: Poland builds three plants to produce 155-mm shells

Background

Read more: Thales compact missiles have arrived in Ukraine and are already shooting down Shaheds - Business Insider

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ammunition (709) European Union (3463) Kallas Kaja (210)
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