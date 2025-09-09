EU plans to provide Ukraine with 2 million shells by October, - Kallas

The European Union plans to fulfil its promise to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery shells by October.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"We have fulfilled 80% of our promise of two million rounds of ammunition. We aim to reach 100% by October," she said.

Read more: Kallas: Russia’s attack on Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv indicates escalation of war

According to Kallas, Europe has already provided Ukraine with nearly €169 billion in financial support since the start of the full-scale war in 2022, including more than €63 billion in military support.

"This year alone, member states will provide €25 billion for this purpose, which is more than ever before," she added.

Kallas noted that Europe is the largest sponsor of Ukraine's defence industry thanks to revenues from frozen Russian assets.

Watch more: Drones of 28th SMB eliminate Russian infantry in Donetsk region: occupiers tried to hide under "invisibility cloaks". VIDEO

"Russia's assets must remain frozen until Russia ends its aggression against Ukraine and compensates Ukraine for the billions of euros in damage it has caused and is continuing to cause. This is what the European Council has said. It is extremely important that we fulfil this obligation," explained the EU High Representative.

Kallas also called for the opening of the first cluster in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Read more: EU has already pledged to supply 80% out of planned 2 million ammunition for Ukraine in 2025 - Kallas