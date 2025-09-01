Drones of 28th SMB eliminate Russian infantry in Donetsk region: occupiers tried to hide under "invisibility cloaks". VIDEO
Pilots of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, who are holding the defense in the Donetsk direction, have released footage showing Russian infantry being eliminated.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers attempted to approach the positions of Ukrainian defenders using anti-thermal imaging equipment, so-called "invisibility cloaks." The enemy has used such devices before in attempts to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian forces undetected. This time, the attempt ended in failure.
Ukrainian drone operators detected the invaders and carried out precision strikes. As a result, the enemy infantry was eliminated along with the ammunition they were carrying.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password