Drone operators from "Typhoon" special unit showed work of strike drones on positions of occupiers. VIDEO
The special unit of the National Guard of Ukraine "Typhoon" has released a video of the work of attack drones at one of the combat positions. According to Censor.NET, the footage shows drones flying into the room where the enemy is hiding and destroying Russian infantry.
The footage also shows strikes on the occupiers' shelters and the elimination of enemy forces trying to hide in the forest area. "Typhoon drones open doors without keys and destroy the enemy without greeting them," the defenders add.
