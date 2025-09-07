Kallas: Russia’s attack on Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv indicates escalation of war

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that Russia's strike on a government building in Kyiv confirms a clear trend toward escalation of the war on Russia's part.

She wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, every attack by the Russian Federation is a conscious choice that proves Moscow's unwillingness to achieve peace. "Today's strikes, in particular on the government building in Kyiv, are part of a clear trend toward escalation," Kallas emphasized.

She added that the European Union would continue to support Ukraine's defense industry and increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Massive attack on the night of September 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of September 7, the enemy launched a missile attack, posing a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and residential buildings were damaged.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under a massive attack by missiles and drones. There are hits and a strong fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged due to a drone attack.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and businesses were targeted. The bridge across the Dnieper River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.

