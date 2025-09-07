Enemy struck centre of Sumy with drone: woman was wounded and RMA building was damaged (updated). PHOTOS

Almost an hour ago, an enemy attack drone again attacked the centre of Sumy - Independence Square.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 60-year-old woman was injured who was not far from the site of the attack. She was taken to the hospital. Doctors are examining the victim.

The building of the Sumy Regional State Administration was damaged.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration / Facebook

"All the necessary services are working on the spot, the consequences of the attack are being investigated. The threat of repeated attacks remains. Do not ignore the air raid alerts!" the head of the region emphasises.

Updated

"The number of victims of the enemy attack on the center of Sumy at around 1:30 p.m. has risen to four," Hryhorov wrote.