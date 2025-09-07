ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9224 visitors online
News Photo
1 899 4

Enemy struck centre of Sumy with drone: woman was wounded and RMA building was damaged (updated). PHOTOS

Almost an hour ago, an enemy attack drone again attacked the centre of Sumy - Independence Square.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 60-year-old woman was injured who was not far from the site of the attack. She was taken to the hospital. Doctors are examining the victim.

The building of the Sumy Regional State Administration was damaged.

Sumy Regional State Administration after the shelling
Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration / Facebook

Read more: Russia is sinking into logic of war and terror - Macron on night shelling

"All the necessary services are working on the spot, the consequences of the attack are being investigated. The threat of repeated attacks remains. Do not ignore the air raid alerts!" the head of the region emphasises.

Updated

"The number of victims of the enemy attack on the center of Sumy at around 1:30 p.m. has risen to four," Hryhorov wrote.

Author: 

shoot out (14635) Regional State Administration (215) Sumska region (1431) Sumy (311) Sumskyy district (257)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 