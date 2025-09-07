Russia is sinking into logic of war and terror - Macron on night shelling

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Russian Federation's nighttime attack on Ukraine and noted that Russia is increasingly sinking into a logic of war and terror.

He reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

He recalled that Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine overnight, inflicting indiscriminate strikes.

"Together with Ukraine and our partners, we stand for peace. Russia, meanwhile, is sinking deeper and deeper into the logic of war and terror. On Ukraine's side, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that a just and lasting peace prevails," the French leader said.

Massive attack on the night of September 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of September 7, the enemy launched a missile attack, posing a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and residential buildings were damaged.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under a massive attack by missiles and drones. There are hits and a strong fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged due to a drone attack.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and businesses were targeted. The bridge across the Dnieper River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.