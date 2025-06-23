EU has already pledged to supply 80% out of planned 2 million ammunition for Ukraine in 2025 - Kallas

As part of the EU's initiative to supply Ukraine with two million rounds of ammunition in 2025, commitments of 80% of the planned volume have already been declared.

This was announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I am pleased to announce that commitments for 80% of the planned volumes have already been declared under the ammunition supply initiative. But, of course, more needs to be done to reach the target of 2 million rounds by the end of this year," Kallas said.

She emphasised that Russia's war against Ukraine remains high on the agenda of the EU Council, despite the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. According to Kallas, it is extremely important to continue to put pressure on Russia and at the same time increase military support for Ukraine.

"People are dying in Kyiv every day because Russia continues to bomb. We have to keep the pressure on Russia. That is why we are promoting the 18th sanctions package. We must also provide military support for Ukraine," the diplomat added.

Read more: Kallas: Ukraine is Europe’s first line of defence, so support must continue