Kallas: Ukraine is Europe’s first line of defence, so support must continue

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that Ukraine remains the first line of defence for the whole of Europe, and the European Union should continue to support it for its own security.

She said this in Strasbourg during a debate in the European Parliament on the eve of the NATO summit in The Hague, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have to do more for Ukraine - for our own security as well," Kallas said, stressing that the EU is already playing an active role in supporting the Ukrainian resistance.

She quoted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: "If we don't help Ukraine, we will have to learn Russian", pointing to the need for decisive action against the aggressor.

Kallas also noted that Russia responds only to force. That is why the EU has proposed a new, 18th package of sanctions, which should increase pressure on the Kremlin. According to her, these restrictions are already having an effect: Russia's oil export revenues have fallen by tens of billions of dollars, and the sovereign wealth fund has decreased by 6 billion in the last month alone.

Kallas also reminded that the EU is the largest donor to Ukraine, having provided more than €50 billion in aid, including in the military sphere.

"The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield today, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table when Russia is finally ready to talk," she concluded.

