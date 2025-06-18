Russia is increasing military spending, it is plan of long-term aggression - Kallas

NATO member states should increase defense spending as Russia is planning a long-term aggression.

This was stated by EU High Representative for Security and Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"Last year, Russia spent more on defense than all EU countries together. This year, it is spending more on the military than on healthcare, education and social policy combined. This is a long-term plan for long-term aggression," she explained.

Kallas emphasized that NATO member states should significantly increase their defense budgets.

According to her, back in 2014, NATO allies agreed to invest 2% of GDP in defense, but the current geopolitical situation requires 5%.

The European Union has enough resources to fulfill these obligations - through new financial mechanisms alone, member states can mobilize up to 650 billion euros for defense in four years, Kallas said.

She recalled the threats that Russia poses not only to Europe but also to global security.

"It supports the Assad regime, which has used chemical weapons against the Syrian people, arms and trains mercenaries from the Sahel to the Sudan, and uses a shadowy fleet to smuggle weapons into Libya in direct violation of the international embargo," Kallas added.