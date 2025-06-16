EU extends sanctions against Russia for Crimea occupation by one year

The Council of the European Union has extended sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol for another year, until June 23, 2026.

This was announced on the EU Council’s website, Censor.NET reports.

The restrictive measures include:

A ban on importing products originating from the illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol into the EU;

A ban on infrastructure or financial investments and the provision of tourist services in Crimea and Sevastopol;

Restrictions on the export of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in Crimea—particularly in transport, telecommunications, energy sectors, as well as in exploration and extraction of oil, gas, and minerals.

"The EU does not recognize and continues to condemn Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol as a violation of international law," the institution emphasized.

EU sanctions were first introduced in June 2014.

The EU Council’s statement highlights that since 2022, Russia has further violated Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by launching an unprovoked and unjustified war.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU has adopted 18 packages of individual and sectoral economic sanctions against the aggressor state.

