16 084 58
Traffic on Crimean Bridge suspended again. Enemy sources report new attack
Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge has once again been suspended.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Crimean Telegram channels.
"A serious attack on the Crimean Bridge is underway right now!" one of the messages states.
No further details are available at this time.
As previously reported, on June 3, 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time, blowing up its pillars.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password