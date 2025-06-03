ENG
News blow up of a Crimean bridge
Traffic on Crimean Bridge suspended again. Enemy sources report new attack

Crimean Bridge

Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge has once again been suspended.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Crimean Telegram channels.

"A serious attack on the Crimean Bridge is underway right now!" one of the messages states.

No further details are available at this time.

Read more: Strikes on Crimea have not decreased, and Kerch Bridge remains target for Ukrainian Armed Forces - Neizhpapa

As previously reported, on June 3, 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time, blowing up its pillars.

