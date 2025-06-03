Traffic on Crimean Bridge suspended again. Enemy sources report new attack

Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge has once again been suspended.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Crimean Telegram channels.

"A serious attack on the Crimean Bridge is underway right now!" one of the messages states.

No further details are available at this time.

As previously reported, on June 3, 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time, blowing up its pillars.