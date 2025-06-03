ENG
News SSU special operation blow up of a Crimean bridge
SSU strikes Crimean bridge for third time, blowing up pillars. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has hit the Crimean bridge for the third time.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

"The operation lasted several months. SSU agents mined the pillars of this illegal facility. And today, without any civilian casualties, the first explosive device was activated at 4:44 am! The underwater supports of the pylons were severely damaged at the bottom level - 1100 kg of TNT equivalent explosives contributed to this. In fact, the bridge is in a state of emergency," the statement said.

SSU Head Maliuk personally supervised the operation and coordinated its planning.

The destruction of the Crimean bridge. Details of the operation

"God loves the Trinity, and the SSU always completes its plans and never repeats itself. Previously, we hit the Crimean Bridge twice in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition underwater. There is no place for any illegal objects of the Russian Federation on the territory of our country. Therefore, the Crimean bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially given that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops. Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of occupation will be met with our tough response," he said.

