Russia’s FSB reports detention of SSU agent who "made bomb to commit terrorist attack" in Crimea

SSU agent in Crimea allegedly detained by Russian FSB

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, an alleged agent of the Ukrainian special services was detained, who, on the instructions of the SSU, assembled a bomb and placed it in a cache in Sevastopol to "commit a terrorist attack".

According to Censor.NET, the Russian FSB was quoted by Russian media.

The Russian FSB reported the detention of a resident of Feodosia, who, according to the agency, made an improvised explosive device on the instructions of the SSU.

It is noted that the man seized pre-prepared components from two caches in Crimea and, having received instructions from the SSU via video, "assembled a device consisting of a high explosive weighing more than 1.2 kilograms."

After that, he allegedly hid the finished device in a cache in the Balaklava district.

The Russian FSB opened criminal proceedings on high treason and "illegal trafficking in explosives."

As reported, on June 3, 2025, the SSU struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time, blowing up the pillars.

