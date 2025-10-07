Thales compact missiles have arrived in Ukraine and are already shooting down Shaheds - Business Insider

The European Thales Group has begun supplying Ukraine with compact 70 mm anti-aircraft missiles equipped with the new FZ123 high-explosive fragmentation warhead.

According to the manufacturer, the warhead is filled with thousands of steel balls that scatter upon explosion and create a blast zone up to 25 meters in diameter, reports Censor.NET, citing Business Insider.

The missile operates on the principle of a shotgun and, in theory, can engage drones even beyond the declared zone. The maximum launch range with such a warhead is up to 3 km.

Thales reports that the new product is already being rolled out in Ukraine, and demand from Kyiv exceeds production capacity.

Read more: Enemy attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 152 drones. Air defence forces destroyed 88 UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

"The good news for us is that if they ask for more, it means they are satisfied," said a company representative.

The manufacturer declined to disclose the exact volumes of supply and the cost of individual missiles. Thales claims that even their most expensive laser-guided mini-missiles cost about "one-fifth the price of a conventional missile."

For comparison, typical classic anti-aircraft guided missiles cost tens of thousands—sometimes more than a hundred thousand dollars per unit. The company says that the new system strikes a balance between effectiveness against drones and relative affordability compared to traditional air defense systems.