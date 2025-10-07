Thales compact missiles have arrived in Ukraine and are already shooting down Shaheds - Business Insider
The European Thales Group has begun supplying Ukraine with compact 70 mm anti-aircraft missiles equipped with the new FZ123 high-explosive fragmentation warhead.
According to the manufacturer, the warhead is filled with thousands of steel balls that scatter upon explosion and create a blast zone up to 25 meters in diameter, reports Censor.NET, citing Business Insider.
The missile operates on the principle of a shotgun and, in theory, can engage drones even beyond the declared zone. The maximum launch range with such a warhead is up to 3 km.
Thales reports that the new product is already being rolled out in Ukraine, and demand from Kyiv exceeds production capacity.
"The good news for us is that if they ask for more, it means they are satisfied," said a company representative.
The manufacturer declined to disclose the exact volumes of supply and the cost of individual missiles. Thales claims that even their most expensive laser-guided mini-missiles cost about "one-fifth the price of a conventional missile."
For comparison, typical classic anti-aircraft guided missiles cost tens of thousands—sometimes more than a hundred thousand dollars per unit. The company says that the new system strikes a balance between effectiveness against drones and relative affordability compared to traditional air defense systems.
