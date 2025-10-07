Enemy attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 152 drones. Air defence forces destroyed 88 UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 7 October, the enemy attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 152 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of strike drones. Air defence forces shot down or suppressed 88 drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.

Two missiles and 52 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was recorded falling at two locations.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules," the Air Force said.

