Russia attacked Ukraine with 3 missiles and 109 drones. 73 enemy UAVs were neutralized - Air Force

On the night of October 4, 2025, the Russian troops attacked with 109 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones, as well as three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launched from the Rostov and Voronezh regions).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

How did our air defense perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 73 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north and east of the country.

3 missiles and 36 strike UAVs were recorded at 21 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 4 locations.

"The attack continues, several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!", the Air Force added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of October 4, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv with strike drones. A fire broke out there. There are also power outages in the city.

Read more on our Telegram channel