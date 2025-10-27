Poland builds three plants to produce 155-mm shells

Poland is building three new factories that will produce 155 mm NATO standard artillery shells. This was announced by Deputy Minister of State Assets Konrad Golota, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, Polish companies currently produce about 5,000 such munitions per year, but after the launch of new facilities, this figure will increase to 150,000–180,000.

To this end, Warsaw purchased the necessary technology and equipment to set up its own production.

Holota noted that in two to three years, the country will be able to fully supply its armed forces with 155 mm shells without the need to import them. According to him, this is an important step towards strengthening the country's defense independence.

The government expects that expanding production will allow it to replenish its ammunition stocks more quickly and support its NATO allies. Specific dates for the launch of new enterprises have not yet been disclosed, but work is already underway.

Poland prepares mass production of cruise missiles

Earlier it was reported that Poland plans to start production of American Barracuda-500 cruise missiles.

This is not a classic winged missile, but a jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle that can carry combat payloads, reconnaissance equipment, or electronic warfare equipment.

The Barracuda-500M version with a warhead has a range of over 926 km and a payload of about 45 kg.

Incidentally, The Telegraph previously reported that Poland is preparing for possible aggression from Russia. More and more civilians are attending survival courses, shooting ranges, and military training programs.