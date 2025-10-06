Czech election results won’t affect initiative to supply Ukraine with shells, - EU

The European Union is convinced that the results of the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic will not affect the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine.

This was stated by spokesperson for the European Commission Anita Hipper, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, maintains contact with all member states and urges them to strengthen their support for Ukraine.

Hipper added that the EU has already provided Ukraine with 80% of the two million artillery ammunition.

A meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council is scheduled for October 15, at which defense issues will be discussed, added the European Commission spokesperson.

We would like to remind you that earlier, Andrej Babiš, leader of the ANO party, which won the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, stated that NATO should be responsible for supplying ammunition to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that former Czech Prime Minister and leader of the opposition ANO movement Andrej Babiš announced his intention to cancel the initiative on ammunition supplies to Ukraine if he returns to power.