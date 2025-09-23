ENG
"Madyar’s Birds" kamikaze drone strikes occupier in head. VIDEO

Ukrainian strike drone operators from the 414th "Madyar's Birds" Brigade hit a Russian occupier with a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, the munition struck the invader directly in the head.
After the hit, he gasped for air in agony but did not survive for long.

