"Madyar’s Birds" kamikaze drone strikes occupier in head. VIDEO
Ukrainian strike drone operators from the 414th "Madyar's Birds" Brigade hit a Russian occupier with a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, the munition struck the invader directly in the head.
After the hit, he gasped for air in agony but did not survive for long.
