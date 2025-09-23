ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4760 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
505 1

Drone operators of 5th Assault Brigade destroy two occupiers’ guns and self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Assault Brigade struck at the equipment of the Russian occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian drone operators destroyed two enemy guns and a self-propelled artillery system. As a result of the strike, the enemy was left without fire support.

Watch more: Burevii Brigade drone operators take out occupiers, enemy UAVs and "Solntsepyok" multiple rocket launcher. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10057) elimination (5856) drones (2917) Self-propelled artillery (157)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 