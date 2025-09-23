Drone operators of 5th Assault Brigade destroy two occupiers’ guns and self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th Assault Brigade struck at the equipment of the Russian occupiers.
As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian drone operators destroyed two enemy guns and a self-propelled artillery system. As a result of the strike, the enemy was left without fire support.
