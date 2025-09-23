Burevii Brigade drone operators take out occupiers, enemy UAVs and "Solntsepyok" multiple rocket launcher. VIDEO

The First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Burevii" continues to destroy enemy forces and equipment.

According to Censor.NET, over the past week in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian units destroyed a "Solntsepyok" multiple rocket launcher, enemy artillery, and several dozen Russian troops, and downed UAVs of various types.

They also disabled the enemy’s video-surveillance and radio-communications equipment. Videos of the work of our military were posted on social media.

