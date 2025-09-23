Madyar’s Birds drones destroy occupiers’ dugouts, tanks and light vehicles. VIDEO

Ukrainian strike-drone operators of the 414th Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" continue to destroy the occupiers' equipment.

According to Censor.NET, several tanks, passenger cars, UAZ Bukhanka vans, as well as Russian troops’ dugouts were destroyed. Footage of the drone strikes, set to Vivaldi, was posted on social media.

Overall in September, the drone operators "sent home" at least 4,675 Russian servicemen.

Watch more: Soldiers captured the first Russian "military transport" donkey. VIDEO