Cyprus joins G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, - Zelensky

The Republic of Cyprus became the 30th country to join the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine adopted at the Vilnius Summit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I am grateful to Cyprus for joining the Vilnius Declaration of the Group of Seven on Security Assurances for Ukraine. Cyprus has become the 30th country to join," Zelensky said.

He also expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Christodoulides.

"We will continue to strengthen European security together and deepen bilateral cooperation," the Ukrainian President added.

