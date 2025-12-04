Cyprus President Christodoulides arrives in Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy. PHOTO

President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the country's government spokesperson.

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It is noted that he has already held a meeting witht Zelenskyy. The parties discussed the priorities of Cyprus’s presidency of the Council of the EU, which will begin in the first half of 2026.





"Cyprus is actively expressing its full solidarity with the Ukrainian people and is sending a message of unwavering commitment to the non-negotiable principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of every state," the statement reads.

Read more: Umerov and Hnatov will meet with EU leaders’ advisers today and are preparing new consultations with Trump’s representatives, -Zelenskyy

The government stressed that Cyprus supports all diplomatic efforts that can lead to a just and lasting peace.

Christodoulides added that during Nicosia’s presidency of the Council of the EU in 2026, enlargement will be a key priority, and Ukraine’s path to the European family will be one of the main items on the agenda.

Read more: Ukraine is moving closer to peace, - Zelenskyy