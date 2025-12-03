ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12755 visitors online
News US peace plan
1 170 10

Umerov and Hnatov will meet with EU leaders’ advisers today and are preparing new consultations with Trump’s representatives, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s negotiations with the United States

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov reported to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on preparations for today's meetings in Brussels with national security advisers to European leaders.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov will attend the meetings alongside the Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine.

"This is part of our ongoing coordination with partners, and we are ensuring that the negotiation process remains fully active.

Ukrainian representatives will inform their colleagues in Europe about what is known after yesterday's contacts between the American side and Moscow, and will also discuss the European component in the necessary security architecture," Zelenskyy explained.

He also noted that after Brussels, Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov will prepare for a meeting with representatives of President Trump in the United States.

"As always, Ukraine will work constructively for real peace. I look forward to a new report on the results of today's meetings in Europe," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner has been cancelled, - Euronews

What preceded it?

Watch more: Hegseth described "dream dinner": Guests - Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin. Among dishes - salad with "Russian dressing". VIDEO

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9178) negotiations (1562) Rustem Umerov (508) Andrii Hnatov (32)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 