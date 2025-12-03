Umerov and Hnatov will meet with EU leaders’ advisers today and are preparing new consultations with Trump’s representatives, - Zelenskyy

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov reported to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on preparations for today's meetings in Brussels with national security advisers to European leaders.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov will attend the meetings alongside the Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine.

"This is part of our ongoing coordination with partners, and we are ensuring that the negotiation process remains fully active.

Ukrainian representatives will inform their colleagues in Europe about what is known after yesterday's contacts between the American side and Moscow, and will also discuss the European component in the necessary security architecture," Zelenskyy explained.

He also noted that after Brussels, Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov will prepare for a meeting with representatives of President Trump in the United States.

"As always, Ukraine will work constructively for real peace. I look forward to a new report on the results of today's meetings in Europe," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner has been cancelled, - Euronews

What preceded it?

On 2 December, dictator Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

During the talks, Witkoff and Kushner presented the parameters of the updated peace plan after discussions with Ukraine in Florida on 30 November.

It is known that during the negotiations between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, they discussed the general concept of the US peace plan without going into specific details or decisions.

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