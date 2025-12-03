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Hegseth described "dream dinner": Guests - Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin. Among dishes - salad with "Russian dressing". VIDEO

Pentagon chief Pete Gagset said that if he had the opportunity to host a "perfect dinner," he would invite the presidents of the United States and Ukraine and the Russian dictator.

Hagseth made this statement in an interview with journalist Katie Miller, according to Censor.NET.

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Hagseth's dream dinner

In particular, in the interview, the American official noted that he would like to see three guests at his "perfect dinner": President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It would be a dinner for peace," said the US Secretary of War, adding that the menu would include steaks and salad with "Russian dressing."

It is worth adding that Hagseth's words came at a time when Donald Trump's team is actively trying to end the war in Ukraine and is promoting its own concept of a peaceful settlement.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia are literally fighting for 20% of Donetsk region, - Rubio

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the US delegation's negotiations in Moscow ended without compromise and that the meeting with Trump would not take place.

Read also on Censor.NET: Witkoff to meet not only with Putin but also with Dmitriev in Moscow, according to Russian media

  • During the talks, Vitkoff and Kushner will present the parameters of the updated peace plan after discussions with Ukraine in Florida on 30 November.
  • According to Axios, after Moscow, they will travel to Europe to meet with President Zelenskyy.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9178) Vladimir Putin (4091) Donald Trump (2987) Hegseth Pete (80)
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