Hegseth described "dream dinner": Guests - Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin. Among dishes - salad with "Russian dressing". VIDEO
Pentagon chief Pete Gagset said that if he had the opportunity to host a "perfect dinner," he would invite the presidents of the United States and Ukraine and the Russian dictator.
Hagseth made this statement in an interview with journalist Katie Miller, according to Censor.NET.
Hagseth's dream dinner
In particular, in the interview, the American official noted that he would like to see three guests at his "perfect dinner": President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"It would be a dinner for peace," said the US Secretary of War, adding that the menu would include steaks and salad with "Russian dressing."
It is worth adding that Hagseth's words came at a time when Donald Trump's team is actively trying to end the war in Ukraine and is promoting its own concept of a peaceful settlement.
What preceded this?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the US delegation's negotiations in Moscow ended without compromise and that the meeting with Trump would not take place.
- During the talks, Vitkoff and Kushner will present the parameters of the updated peace plan after discussions with Ukraine in Florida on 30 November.
- According to Axios, after Moscow, they will travel to Europe to meet with President Zelenskyy.
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