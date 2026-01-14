Three injured in enemy strikes on Orikhiv and Tavriiske

Today, January 14, Russian troops shelled the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts in the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving people injured.

The head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this, Censor.NET said.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Polohy district

As a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district, a woman was injured.



Russians struck Orikhiv with artillery, damaging a private house.

It is noted that the injured 54-year-old woman is receiving all necessary medical care.

See more: Ruscists shelled Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, three wounded, numerous damages. PHOTO

Zaporizhzhia district

As a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were injured.

According to the regional military administration, Russians struck Tavriiske with guided aerial bombs.

See more: Enemy deliberately targeted vehicle evacuating people in Sumy region: vehicle was damaged, but people survived. PHOTO

A private house and a shop were destroyed. A fire broke out at the site of one of the strikes. Nearby houses and structures were damaged by the blast wave and fragments.



An 84-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were injured. They are receiving all necessary assistance.