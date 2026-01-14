Enemy deliberately targeted vehicle evacuating people in Sumy region: vehicle was damaged, but people survived. PHOTO

During the evacuation of people from the border area of the Shostka district in Sumy region, an enemy drone attacked a vehicle belonging to the special police unit "White Angel".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

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As noted, the vehicle is civilian and well known to residents of the border region. The "White Angels" evacuate people from dangerous areas on a daily basis.

What are the consequences?

According to the Regional State Administration, the vehicle was significantly damaged.





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"It was precisely because of the transport reservation that the people who were evacuated were not injured, although they experienced severe stress. Police officers with minor injuries are currently undergoing examination. Thanks to the professional actions and coordination of the "White Angels," the evacuation was completed and the people were taken to a safer place," the statement said.