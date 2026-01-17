Energy blackmail: Russia is considering options for striking Ukraine’s nuclear power plant substations, - DIU

Russia, the aggressor state, is considering options for attacks on power transmission substations that supply Ukraine's nuclear power plants. Such actions are part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Kyiv to accept unacceptable terms for ending the war and weakening Ukraine's support from its partners.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Defence Intelligence.

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A campaign of pressure on Ukraine

"In order to force Ukraine to sign unacceptable capitulation demands to end the war, the aggressor state of Russia is considering attacking strategic objects of our state's energy system — namely, the power transmission substations that supply Ukraine's nuclear power plants," the DIU reports.

Intimidation of Europe

As part of its pressure campaign, Moscow also plans to intensify its intimidation of European and Western countries in general in order to curb support for Ukraine, in particular our ability to repel Russia's terrorist air strikes on critical energy infrastructure facilities.

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What the Russian Federation wants