Buildings with electric heating have been classified as critical infrastructure, so power will not be cut off there, - Shmyhal

The government has classified apartment buildings with electric heating as critical infrastructure, so there will be no power cuts there. The only exception is emergency situations.

This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal during question time in parliament, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The government has already approved the relevant decisions. Thus, in the near future, such buildings will not be disconnected from the power supply.

"They will now be added to the relevant lists, and in the near future, these buildings will not be disconnected, except for emergency disconnections when the system disconnects critical infrastructure facilities," Shmyhal said.

Read more: Shmyhal asks businesses to turn off outdoor advertising: if you have excess energy, give it to people

What preceded it?

The country's energy system is currently facing extremely difficult conditions due to intense shelling from Russia and the harshest winter in 20 years.

On 15 January, President Zelenskyy held a special energy meeting attended by the Prime Minister, members of the government and representatives of regional and local authorities from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The meeting discussed operational measures to support the energy sector and preparations for new international initiatives.

Earlier it was reported that in areas with a state of emergency in the energy sector, curfew restrictions were eased, in particular to allow citizens access to "Unbreakable Points" and heating points.

Ukraine is initiating a new international format of energy support to attract assistance from partners - the energy "Ramstein".

Read more: No mass "defrosting" of residential buildings reported in Kyiv, KCSA says