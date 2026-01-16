Shmyhal asks businesses to turn off outdoor advertising: if you have excess energy, give it to people

The government is asking businesses to turn off outdoor advertising in order to save electricity.

This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"I would like to make a special appeal to businesses to turn off outdoor advertising: lighting, screens, and other large energy-intensive structures. If you have excess energy, instead of bright advertising, give it to people," he said.

According to Shmyhal, they are currently working with international partners to attract additional support: powerful generators, electricity storage devices, power supplies, transformers, repair tools, equipment, and much more. We are increasing electricity imports from the EU.

The maximum power for import is currently 2.3 GW.

Read more: Russia attacked the energy sector at night: power outages in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, - Ministry of Energy

What preceded it?

The country's energy system is currently facing extremely difficult conditions due to intense shelling from Russia and the harshest winter in 20 years.

On January 15, President Zelensky held a special energy conference call attended by the prime minister, members of the government, and representatives of regional and local authorities in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv. The meeting discussed operational measures to support the energy sector and preparations for new international initiatives.