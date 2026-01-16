Russia attacked the energy sector at night: power outages in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian troops on energy infrastructure facilities, consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions were left without electricity.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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According to First Deputy Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov, the situation in the energy system remains difficult due to Russia's constant attacks on energy facilities and difficult weather conditions, forcing restrictions to be imposed throughout the country.

The Ministry of Energy reported that the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in several regions last night. As of this morning, power outages have been reported in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions. Emergency repair work is ongoing wherever the security situation allows.

See more: Russians launched 795 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: two people wounded. PHOTO

Where is the most difficult situation?

The situation in the capital region remains the most difficult. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, distribution system operators are applying network restrictions, while the previously announced hourly power cut schedules are temporarily suspended. A return to the forecast schedules is possible after the power system stabilizes.

Network restrictions also remain in place in the Odesa region, where emergency repair work is continuing after previous attacks. The Ministry of Energy emphasized that hourly power cuts are in effect for all categories of consumers in all regions of Ukraine, as well as power restrictions for industry.

Read more: Recovery, stability, modernisation: Shmyhal outlined his key priorities as Minister of Energy

Emergency mode

The ministry added that due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency has been declared in Ukraine's energy system. The coordination of the elimination of the consequences is carried out by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, and all services are working in an enhanced mode.