Recovery, stability, modernisation: Shmyhal outlined his key priorities as Minister of Energy

Denys Shmyhal, who was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine today, spoke about his three key priorities in this position.

Shmyhal wrote about this on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

Key responsibilities in the position

For the fourth winter, Ukraine is fighting an exhausting battle for light and heat. Russia attacks energy infrastructure every day to provoke a humanitarian catastrophe.

It is a special responsibility for me to head the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and assume the powers of First Deputy Prime Minister," the statement said.

Shmyhal noted that his key task in office is to get through the acute phase of the energy crisis as quickly as possible.

Decisions must be made at an accelerated pace. Coordination between all responsible parties must be strengthened. A unified action plan for all must be developed. The distribution of scarce resources must be accelerated," he emphasized.

Three key priorities

Shmyhal also named three key priorities in his position as minister.

Recovery

Restoration of generation facilities, substations, and distribution networks. Formation of reserve capacity and equipment.

It is necessary to create so-called "energy battalions" in the frontline territories, staffed with specialists, equipped with technology and reliable protection.

Introduction of additional payments to energy workers and repair crews.

Restoration of gas production, reconstruction of damaged gas distribution stations and gas pipelines, backup gas supply schemes for critical consumers, and improvement of gas storage reliability.

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We can attract more energy assistance and funding.

We will help those cities and communities that are unable to accomplish these tasks on their own.

Stability

Expansion of the project to install electronic warfare and air defense systems with the participation of energy companies.

Continuation of construction of protection for energy facilities.

Development of decentralized generation.

Modernization

Development of new deposits. Investments. Public-private partnership.

Launch of the "Single Bill" digital application to improve services, information, and feedback.

Integration into the European energy space must be completed.

Modernization of power lines on the border with the EU, increase in transformer capacity, construction of new interconnectors.

He stressed that the situation is difficult, but the system is working.

Read more: Parliament supports Shmyhal’s dismissal from Ministry of Defence

What preceded it?