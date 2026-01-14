Shmyhal to be again nominated for position of Minister of Energy: new resolution issued

A new resolution on the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine has appeared on the parliament's website.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The resolution was initiated by Andrii Herus, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services.

What preceded it?

On 13 January, the Verkhovna Rada did not have enough votes to appoint Denys Shmyhal as the new Minister of Energy.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint Shmyhal to post of Minister of Energy

Personnel changes

Read more: Verkhovna Rada Secretariat checks consultant Salmina who, according to media reports, received Kremlin money for years