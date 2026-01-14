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Shmyhal to be again nominated for position of Minister of Energy: new resolution issued

Shmyhal will again be nominated for the position of Minister of Energy

A new resolution on the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine has appeared on the parliament's website.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The resolution was initiated by Andrii Herus, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services.

Shmyhal will again be nominated for the position of Minister of Energy

What preceded it?

On 13 January, the Verkhovna Rada did not have enough votes to appoint Denys Shmyhal as the new Minister of Energy.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint Shmyhal to post of Minister of Energy

Personnel changes

  • Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.
  • Sources at Censor.NET in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.
  • The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Malyuk.
  • Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat work in the SSU.
  • Maliuk later confirmed that he was stepping down as head of the SSU.
  • Later it became known that the head of the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A", Yevhen Khmara, would temporarily head the Security Service of Ukraine.
  • On 2 January 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, Kyrylo Budanov, to head the Office of the President.The decision was motivated by the need to strengthen the state's focus on security issues, the development of the Defence Forces and diplomatic negotiations.
  • Budanov subsequently accepted Zelenskyy's offer and took over as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, calling his new position another milestone of responsibility to the state at a historic time for the country.
  • On 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov the position of Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

  • The president offered Shmyhal the position of Minister of Energy.

  • On 13 January, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defence.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada Secretariat checks consultant Salmina who, according to media reports, received Kremlin money for years

Author: 

VR (2059) Denys Shmyhal (872) Ministry of Energy (224)
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