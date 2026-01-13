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Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint Shmyhal to post of Minister of Energy
The Verkhovna Rada didn't appoint Denys Shmyhal to the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Voting
Only 210 MPs supported the decision.
Before his appointment, Shmyhal stated that one of his priorities would be to increase salaries for energy workers and repair crews.
Other priorities include restoring generation, substations, and distribution networks, and building up reserve capacity.
Shmyhal noted that it is necessary to create "energy battalions" that will be staffed with specialists, equipment, and protective gear.
Personnel changes
- Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy planned to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.
- Sources at Censor.NET in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.
- The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.
- Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat work in the SSU.
- Later, Maliuk confirmed that he was stepping down as head of the SSU.
- It was later announced that Yevhen Khmara, head of the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A", would temporarily take over as head of the Security Service of Ukraine.
- On 2 January 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Kyrylo Budanov, head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, to take over as head of the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to strengthen the state's focus on security issues, the development of the Armed Forces, and diplomatic negotiations.
- Budanov subsequently accepted Zelenskyy's offer and took charge of the Office of the President of Ukraine, describing his new position as another milestone of responsibility to the state at a historic time for the country.
- On 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov the position of Minister of Defence of Ukraine.
- The President offered Shmyhal the position of Minister of Energy.
- On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense.
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