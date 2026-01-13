ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9663 visitors online
News New minister of Energy
8 345 58

Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint Shmyhal to post of Minister of Energy

Shmyhal hasn’t been appointed Minister of Energy

The Verkhovna Rada didn't appoint Denys Shmyhal to the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Voting

Only 210 MPs supported the decision.

Рада не змогла призначити Шмигаля міністром енергетики

Рада не змогла призначити Шмигаля міністром енергетики

Before his appointment, Shmyhal stated that one of his priorities would be to increase salaries for energy workers and repair crews.

Other priorities include restoring generation, substations, and distribution networks, and building up reserve capacity.

Shmyhal noted that it is necessary to create "energy battalions" that will be staffed with specialists, equipment, and protective gear.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada supported Fedorov’s resignation from Ministry of Digital Transformation

Personnel changes

Author: 

VR (2059) appointment (300) Denys Shmyhal (872) Ministry of Energy (225)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 