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Verkhovna Rada supported Fedorov’s resignation from Ministry of Digital Transformation
The Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Voting
270 MPs supported the decision.
Personnel changes
- As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.
- Sources at Censor.NET in government circles have reported that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.
- The military, members of parliament, and activists spoke out in support of Malyuk.
- Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat operations in the SSU.
- Later, Maliuk confirmed that he was stepping down as head of the SSU.
- Later it became known that the head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, Yevhenii Khmara, will temporarily head the Security Service of Ukraine.
- On January 2, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, to head the Office of the President.The decision was motivated by the need to strengthen the state's focus on security issues, the development of the Defense Forces, and diplomatic negotiations.
- Subsequently, Budanov accepted Zelenskyy's offer and became head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, calling his new position another milestone of responsibility to the state at a historic moment for the country.
- On January 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov head the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
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The president offered Shmyhal the position of energy minister.
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