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Verkhovna Rada supported Fedorov’s resignation from Ministry of Digital Transformation

Fedorov dismissed from the Ministry of Digital Transformation: Verkhovna Rada supports decision

The Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Voting

270 MPs supported the decision.

Федорова звільнили з Мінцифри: Верховна Рада підтримала рішення
Федорова звільнили з Мінцифри: Верховна Рада підтримала рішення

Read more: Parliament supports Shmyhal’s dismissal from Ministry of Defence

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VR (2059) firing (446) Mykhailo Fedorov (265)
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