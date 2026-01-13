ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10492 visitors online
News Staff changes
1 392 13

Parliament supports Shmyhal’s dismissal from Ministry of Defence

Denys Shmyhal dismissed from the Ministry of Defence: Parliament passes resolution

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The decision was supported by 265 MPs.

Дениса Шмигаля звільнили з Міноборони: Рада ухвалила рішення

Дениса Шмигаля звільнили з Міноборони: Рада ухвалила рішення

Shmyhal had held the position of Minister of Defence since 17 July 2025.

Read more: Century-long partnership in defence: Ukraine and United Kingdom sign roadmap

Personnel changes

Read more: Former head of Volyn Regional Military Administration Rudnytskyi becomes deputy head of SSU

Author: 

VR (2059) firing (446) Denys Shmyhal (872)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 