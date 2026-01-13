Parliament supports Shmyhal’s dismissal from Ministry of Defence

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The decision was supported by 265 MPs.







Shmyhal had held the position of Minister of Defence since 17 July 2025.

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Personnel changes

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