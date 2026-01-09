Century-long partnership in defence: Ukraine and United Kingdom sign roadmap

Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal and British Defence Secretary John Healey signed a roadmap today in Kyiv for the development of a century-long partnership in the defence sector.

This was announced by Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Сooperation in 2026

As noted, the document establishes defence cooperation in 2026 in a number of key security areas. This is an important step towards the implementation of large-scale projects made possible by the Centenary Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Strengthening air defence

"I thanked John Healey for his visit. Together with representatives of the intelligence services and the General Staff, we reported on the consequences of last night’s massive Russian combined strike. Strengthening air defence and supplying ammunition for these systems is a key priority," Shmyhal said.

Read more: 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and UK enters into force

He noted that the United Kingdom has already made a significant contribution to strengthening our ability to repel Russian terror.

"Starting in February, we will begin producing 1,000 Octopus interceptor drones per month," Shmyhal emphasised.

What else did they talk about?

Separately, the parties discussed:

opportunities for joint strategic industrial projects in the field of air defence and long-range weapons;

prospects for localising the production of Swedish Gripen aircraft, which incorporate

technology from British companies;

strengthening the defence of Ukrainian waters;

preparations for the "Ramstein" meeting, which will take place in February.

Read more: About 2,000 drones per month: Ukraine and United Kingdom will jointly produce interceptor drones, - British Minister Pollard

"I am sincerely grateful to the United Kingdom for its invaluable support. Thank you to John Healey for his personal leadership and consistent assistance to Ukraine," added the Ukrainian Defence Minister.

What preceded it?