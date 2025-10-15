100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and UK enters into force

The Centennial Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom has officially entered into force.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

According to Stefanchuk, he handed over to the Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, the text of the Centennial Agreement, the law on its ratification, and the note confirming the document’s entry into effect.

"Today in London, the Centennial Agreement has officially entered into force. This is a historic moment marking the strengthening of political trust, strategic partnership, and unbreakable friendship between our nations," he emphasized.

The agreement outlines mechanisms for security cooperation, deepens military-industrial collaboration, and envisions expanded cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, education, science, and Ukraine’s reconstruction.

As a reminder, on January 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed the partnership agreement in Kyiv.

