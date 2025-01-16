Ukraine and UK sign agreement on 100-year partnership

On Thursday, 16 January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer signed an agreement on centenary cooperation in Kyiv.

"Today is a truly historic day. Relations between Ukraine and the UK are closer than ever. We have reached a new level, it is more than a strategic relationship. We have signed an agreement on a 100-year partnership. This is the basis for the interaction of our peoples for centuries to come," Zelenskyy said.

What does the agreement provide for?

As part of the agreement, the UK will expand the training programme for the Ukrainian military and develop cooperation in the field of long-range weapons and weapons development.

The treaty is designed to build strong ties between the states across the entire spectrum of relations:

from trade, security and defence;

to science and technology, education, and culture.

The 100-year partnership is an important step in supporting Ukraine's long-term security - ensuring that it will never again be vulnerable to the brutality it has suffered at the hands of Russia - and committing to stand shoulder to shoulder with a sovereign Ukraine for the next century.

