British Prime Minister Starmer arrived in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives on a visit to Ukraine.

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET informs.

He will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after which the parties will sign an agreement to deepen existing defence relations and strengthen economic ties in non-military areas.

According to the publication, Starmer will also discuss what security guarantees the UK can offer Ukraine, including the possibility of British troops joining the post-war peacekeeping force.

This is his first visit to Ukraine since taking office.

