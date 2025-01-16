ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10020 visitors online
News
3 063 12

British Prime Minister Starmer arrived in Ukraine

Keir Starmer arrived on visit to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives on a visit to Ukraine.

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET informs.

He will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after which the parties will sign an agreement to deepen existing defence relations and strengthen economic ties in non-military areas.

According to the publication, Starmer will also discuss what security guarantees the UK can offer Ukraine, including the possibility of British troops joining the post-war peacekeeping force.

This is his first visit to Ukraine since taking office.

Read more: Speaker of Latvian Saeima Mieriņa arrives in Kyiv

Author: 

UK (1239) visit (505) Keir Starmer (135)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 