About 2,000 drones per month: Ukraine and United Kingdom will jointly produce interceptor drones, - British Minister Pollard

Ukraine and the United Kingdom are planning to start joint production of interceptor drones to combat Shahed-type drones. This project could be implemented in the coming months.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, this was announced by Luke Pollard, the UK Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry.

According to Pollard, the project, called Octopus, is currently under negotiation and could be implemented in the coming months.

"Very shortly we’ll be producing around 2,000 drones a month, deliberately shipping all of them to Ukraine so they can be used to intercept Russian drones," Pollard said on the sidelines of the Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv.

He noted that the production of interceptor drones will initially be located in the United Kingdom and organised in a flexible manner to respond to changing needs on the battlefield.

"UK is outstanding at R&D and advanced manufacture, so we can add something that our Ukrainian friends don’t have in this respect," the British minester added.

According to Pollard, the United Kingdom is planning other projects with Ukraine, including the production of guided bombs.

"We’re starting with drones for obvious reasons. But in general Ukraine is an essential partner for us in terms of creating the technologies we need to deter Russia and to re-arm Europe," he said.