"Kyiv allocates ₴235 million for Shahed interceptor drones," Klytschko to urge Defense Council to strengthen air defenses

In September 2025, Kyiv allocated 235 million hryvnias for interceptor drones designed to shoot down Shaheds and strengthen the city’s air defense. Today, the Kyiv Defense Council will discuss how this initiative is being implemented.

As reported by Censor.NET, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"In September, the city allocated 235 million hryvnias to strengthen Kyiv’s air defense system, in particular for the purchase of interceptor drones to counter enemy Shaheds. Today, the Defense Council will also discuss how this effort is being implemented and what additional support is needed from Kyiv’s community," Klytschko wrote.

Earlier reports said that since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has supplied the front with over 40,000 drones of various types, 200 electronic warfare systems, ground robotic platforms, and vehicles. Despite the central government withdrawing 8 billion hryvnias from the city’s budget, Kyiv managed to allocate additional funds for the Armed Forces and increased financing for the "Defender of Kyiv" program in 2025 to 11 billion hryvnias.

Read more: Over 150,000 Kyiv residents are fighting in Armed Forces of Ukraine - Klitschko

As a reminder, over the weekend, Russian forces launched massive strikes on Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Shostka, and other Ukrainian cities. During the night of October 4–5 alone, Russia used nearly 500 Shahed drones and more than 50 missiles.